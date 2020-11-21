YouTube
    CBI summons Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar in DA case

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Nov 21: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday issued summons to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar to appear before the investigators for questioning on November 23, in connection with the disproportionate assets (DA) case filed against him on October 5.

    Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar
    Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar

    However, speaking to the media, DK Shivakumar said, "The CBI investigators had come with the summons to my house on November 19, but I wasn't at home. They have asked me to come at 4 pm on November 23. I have written a letter to them stating that I would be in Basavakalyan and Maski on those days for the election campaign. I have asked them if I can appear for questioning on November 25 instead in my letter."

    The CBI has registered a case against Shivakumar and his family members on the allegations of possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 74.93 crore (approx).

    It has registered a fresh case against the Congress leader based on a source information from another agency.

    The information relates to assets amassed during Shivakumar's tenure as a minister in Karnataka.

    Shivakumar was arrested on September 23 last year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case and lodged in the Tihar jail under judicial custody.

    The Congress leader was released from jail on October 23 after the Delhi High Court granted him bail.

    Read more about:

    dk shivakumar

    Story first published: Saturday, November 21, 2020, 17:11 [IST]
