CBI seeks urgent hearing in SC, wants Kolkata top cop to join chit fund probe

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 04: The Central Bureau of Investigation will seek for an urgent hearing after its officers were detained by the West Bengal police, while attempting to probe into chit fund scams.

The matter would be mentioned before a Bench headed by the Chief Justice of India. The CBI will also seek a direction to the Kolkata Police Commissioner, Rajeev Kumar to join the investigations.

The team had gone to question Kumar in connection with chit fund scam cases. As the CBI team landed at his residence, a team of Kolkata Police officers rushed to the spot to speak to the CBI officials and tried to enquire if they had the documents required for questioning Kumar.

Later on, a small team of CBI officials was taken to Shakespeare Sarani police station for further discussions. Thereafter, more men arrived at the spot and a commotion ensued. Some CBI officers were then forcibly bundled into police jeeps and taken to the police station.