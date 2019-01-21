CBI seeks sanction to prosecute P Chidambaram in INX Media case

New Delhi, Jan 21: The CBI has sought the sanction of the central government to prosecute former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case, officials said Monday.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017 against alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was finance minister.

Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram was arrested in the matter for allegedly receiving funds to the tune of Rs 10 lakh. The other accused in the case include then directors of the INX Media company, Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea.

