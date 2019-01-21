  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    CBI seeks sanction to prosecute P Chidambaram in INX Media case

    By Pti
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 21: The CBI has sought the sanction of the central government to prosecute former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case, officials said Monday.

    CBI seeks sanction to prosecute P Chidambaram in INX Media case

    The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017 against alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was finance minister.

    Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram was arrested in the matter for allegedly receiving funds to the tune of Rs 10 lakh. The other accused in the case include then directors of the INX Media company, Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    chidambaram

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue