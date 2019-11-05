  • search
Trending Odd Even Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CBI searches 169 locations in connection with 35 bank fraud cases

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 05: The CBI is conducting searches in 169 locations across the country in connection with 35 bank fraud cases involving funds of over Rs 7,000 crore, officials said on Tuesday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The searches are going on in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telengana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand as well as Dadra and Nager Haveli, they said.

    The cases pertain to State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Andhra Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Indian Overseas Bank, Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Dena Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, Central Bank of India, Union Bank of India, IDBI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra and Bank of India, they said.

    This is not the first time the central probe agency has carried out such a massive search operation. It has carried out several similar searches in bank fraud cases in the last few months.

    Earlier in July this year, CBI raided more than 50 locations in 50 different cities across 12 states and UTs in a countrywide action relating to bank cases.

    More CBI News

    Read more about:

    cbi bank fraud

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue