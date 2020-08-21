CBI’s probe into Sushant Singh Rajput case begins at his Bandra home

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Mumbai, Aug 21: The Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) Special Investigation Team (SIT) reached here on Thursday and initiated the probe into the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput after the Supreme Court ordered for a CBI probe into the case.

The central probe agency team is accompanied by a five-member forensic team. Reportedly, the CBI team first would go to the late actor's Bandra residence and recreate the scene.

"Officers from the special investigation team and a forensic expert will visit the crime scene which is Sushant's residence in Mumbai where he was found dead. The SIT will recapture the crime scene," CBI sources told ANI.

CBI officials will also examine the Mumbai police officers, who had visited crime spot first.

"Officers of Mumbai Police, other members, and friends of the late actor are to be examined and those suspected persons which Mumbai Police had already questioned," the sources added.

The CBI will also probe the role of Sandip Ssingh the 'self-proclaimed' friend of Sushant, according to sources.

The CBI team officials have contacted Sushant's cook Neeraj and will record his statement today, as per reports.

The CBI officials will stay at the DRDO guest house in the Santa Cruz area of the city and exempted from the quarantine by BMC.

The CBI team, led by CBI Superintendent of Police Nupur Prasad has formed three teams to take the investigation forward.