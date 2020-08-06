CBI’s Manoj Shashidhar to probe Sushant Singh Rajput death case

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 06: The Central Bureau of Investigation's Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Manoj Shashidhar (IPS- Gujarat Cadre) to investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. Gagandeep Gambhir ( IPS) is also part of the investigation team.

"After getting the notification from the government, CBI is in the process of registration of the case. We are also in touch with Bihar Police. The FIR will be uploaded soon," said an official.

The case will be probed by the Special Investigation team under Superintendent of Police Nupur Prasad and will be supervised by DIG Gagandeep Gambhir and Joint Director Manoj Shashidhar, both senior IPS officers from Gujarat cadre, they said.

It has been handed to the CBI on a reference from the Bihar government which has been forwarded to the agency by the central government.

Earlier on Wednesday, the CBI had registered FIR and will begin the probe from today in connection with the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a day after Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar demanded such a probe.

CBI registers FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case; ED summons Rhea Chakraborty

The agency is likely to re-register the FIR filed by Bihar police under IPC sections related to abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy, cheating among other charges on a complaint from the family of the deceased actor against his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members.

According to the procedure, the CBI has the freedom to return the reference in case there are legal and jurisdictional issues involved and it may seek further clarification but sources in the know said the case will be taken up for investigation.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had recommended a CBI probe into the matter amid allegations of Bihar police being stopped by Mumbai police to carry out investigation with strong opposition from the Maharashtra government.

Mumbai Police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and an investigation is underway in the case.

Till now, the Mumbai Police have recorded statements of 56 people, including Rajput's sisters, Chakraborty and some other film personalities. It has also recorded the statements of 56 people including Bollywood directors like Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The Centre has forwarded the reference to the CBI which has decided to start the probe on its basis, the officials said.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then Mumbai police has been probing the case.

CBI probe into Sushant Singh’s death to have far reaching effects

On July 25, Rajput's father had lodged an FIR at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna Chakraborty and six others accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide. Singh accused Chakraborty, a budding TV and film actor, of having befriended his son in May 2019 with the intention of furthering her own career.

Rajput's father, K K Singh, also said they had filed a written complaint on February 25 at the Bandra Police station, nearly four months before his death, stating that the actor's life was in danger. In a press note, the Mumbai police denied the claim and said Bandra police officials did not receive any written complaint from Rajput's family about threat to his life. A team of Bihar police had gone to Mumbai to conduct an investigation.

Vinay Tiwari, an IPS officer from Bihar, who landed in Mumbai on Sunday for supervising the probe in the case being conducted by police from that state, was quarantined under the COVID-19 regulations in force in the metropolis. The team has recorded the statement of Rajput's friend and creative content manager Siddharth Pithani in connection with the actor's death, The deaths of Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian became a political issue as Bihar, the home state of the actor, is likely to have an assembly election later this year.

Amidst claims and counterclaims, BJP MP Narayan Rane on Tuesday made a sensational allegation that Rajput was murdered, without providing any evidence to support it. Rane also claimed that Disha Salian was also killed, and indicated that the murder may have been preceded by rape. He claimed the post-mortem report mentioned injuries to her private parts. Police maintain that she died by suicide. Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab said the Bihar government's move to recommend a CBI probe into the actor's death case was politically motivated.

"Nitish Kumar is the head of the Bihar administration. He should speak about what is happening in Bihar. This case has acquired political colour and everyone is trying to derive mileage out of it," Parab told reporters when asked about the Bihar government recommending a CBI investigation.

Son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya, who is also a minister in the state government, said he and his family are being targeted for no reason in the case of Rajput's death and stressed he is not related to the matter

The Shiv Sena leader said dirty politics is being played following the death of the Bollywood actor and without naming anyone, added that the allegation being levelled is a political stomachache stemming from frustration.

Rajput who started his career on big screen with Kai Po Che, a movie depicting travesty of Gujarat riots in 2002, featured in a biographical film on Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story". besides a number of other hits like "Shuddh Desi Romance", "Raabta", "Kedarnath", "Chhichhore" and "Sonchiriya".