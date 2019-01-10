CBI reshuffle: Day after resuming office, Alok Verma transfers 5 officers

New Delhi, Jan 10: A day after resuming office - after a 77-day exile - Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Alok Verma on Thursday transferred five officers.

The officers who have been transferred are - JD Ajay Bhatnagar, DIG MK Sinha, DIG Tarun Gauba, JD Murugesan and AD AK Sharma.

Anish Prasad will, however, continue as the Deputy Director, Administration while KR Chaurasia will head Special Unit-I (the unit which carries surveillance).

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court scrapped the government's midnight order sending Verma on compulsory leave and replacing him with an interim CBI director. But while restoring him to his post, the court ruled that he would not take any major policy decisions until a high-powered selection committee featuring the PM, the Chief Justice of India or his representative and the leader of the largest opposition party decided on his status.

Verma returned to his office yesterday and soon after, cancelled the interim CBI chief's orders transferring officers in his team. Ten transfers were overturned.

Verma's move raised questions as a high-powered committee met at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home to decide on his future, on whether he will continue in the post with full powers and on his successor.