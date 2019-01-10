  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    CBI reshuffle: Day after resuming office, Alok Verma transfers 5 officers

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 10: A day after resuming office - after a 77-day exile - Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Alok Verma on Thursday transferred five officers.

    Alok verma

    The officers who have been transferred are - JD Ajay Bhatnagar, DIG MK Sinha, DIG Tarun Gauba, JD Murugesan and AD AK Sharma.

    Anish Prasad will, however, continue as the Deputy Director, Administration while KR Chaurasia will head Special Unit-I (the unit which carries surveillance).

    Also Read Decision on CBI chief Alok Verma's fate by end of this week

    On Tuesday, the Supreme Court scrapped the government's midnight order sending Verma on compulsory leave and replacing him with an interim CBI director. But while restoring him to his post, the court ruled that he would not take any major policy decisions until a high-powered selection committee featuring the PM, the Chief Justice of India or his representative and the leader of the largest opposition party decided on his status.

    Verma returned to his office yesterday and soon after, cancelled the interim CBI chief's orders transferring officers in his team. Ten transfers were overturned.

    Verma's move raised questions as a high-powered committee met at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home to decide on his future, on whether he will continue in the post with full powers and on his successor.

    Read more about:

    alok verma cbi vs cbi transfer

    Story first published: Thursday, January 10, 2019, 18:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue