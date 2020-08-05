CBI registers FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case; ED summons Rhea Chakraborty

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 05: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered FIR and will begin the probe from today in connection with the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a day after Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar demanded such a probe.

Bihar police had registered a case of abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy, cheating among other charges on a complaint from the family of the deceased actor.

CBI probe into Sushant Singh’s death to have far reaching effects

The state government had sought a CBI probe into the matter, they said. The centre has forwarded the reference to the CBI which has decided to start the probe on its basis, officials said.

According to the procedure, the CBI has the freedom to return the reference in case there are legal issues involved and may seek further clarification but sources in the know said the case will be taken up for investigation.

Meanwhile ,the Enforcement Directorate which investigates money laundering and foreign exchange violations, has asked Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty to appear for questioning on Friday.

Earlier ED had lodged a money laundering case against actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family members. Sushant Singh Rajput's family had accused Rhea of taking Rs 15 crore from the late actor.

On Tuesday, the ED officials had recorded the statement of a chartered accountant of Chakraborty, Rajput's girlfriend in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

On Monday, political leaders cutting across party lines pushed for a CBI probe into the case in the Bihar assembly.

Uddhav Thackeray, Nitish Kumar's counterpart in Maharashtra, where the actor died, and the western state's home minister Anil Deshmukh had both earlier ruled out a CBI probe.

Sushant Singh Rajput death case handed over to CBI, Centre tells Supreme Court

Earlier in the day, the Department of Personnel and Training issued a notification paving way for CBI probe in Bollywood actor death case, PTI reported.

The development came hours after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the Supreme Court that it had accepted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's request for a CBI probe.

The Supreme Court sought a status report from Maharashtra Police on the investigation into Rajput's death.

The SC bench, headed by Justice Hrishikesh Roy, also asked Maharashtra, Bihar and Rajput's father to file their replies on actor Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of case from Patna to Mumbai.

The actor's father, who also sought a CBI probe, had said on Monday he had filed a complaint with Mumbai Police in February claiming Rajput's life was in danger. The revelation came as Singh filed an FIR with Patna police, alleging Mumbai police of inaction even after 40 days of the actor's sudden death.

The 34-year-old Rajput actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

On July 16, Rhea, who had once allegedly tweeted to the Union Home Minister seeking CBI probe into the matter, had on Tuesday opposed the Bihar government's move through her lawyer Satish Maneshinde by saying that the decision has no legal sanctity.

On July 25, Rajput's father had lodged an FIR at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna against Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide.