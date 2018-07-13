CBI registers case against unknown MEA officials for fraud

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against unknown officials of Ministry of External Affairs under forgery, cheating, and other offenses based on a complaint that around Rs 92 lakhs have been fraudulently withdrawn from various General Provident Fund (GPF) accounts of the Ministry during August 2017 to February 2018.

The alleged fraud took place before the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley inaugurated Centralized GP Fund Module of PFMS. On March 1, Jaitley inaugurated the Centralized GP Fund Module of PFMS for all the Central Government Employees and ePPO module of PFMS for complete end-to-end electronic processing of Pension cases.

The centralized GPF module meets a long-standing demand of the Central Government Employees for a mapping of GPF Accounts with the unique Employee ID thereby facilitating online application for GPF advances and withdrawals with online access to the employee's current GPF balances. The module will streamline GPF accounting and transfer of balances.

More details awaited.