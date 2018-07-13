  • search

CBI registers case against unknown MEA officials for fraud

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against unknown officials of Ministry of External Affairs under forgery, cheating, and other offenses based on a complaint that around Rs 92 lakhs have been fraudulently withdrawn from various General Provident Fund (GPF) accounts of the Ministry during August 2017 to February 2018.

    CBI registers case against unknown MEA officials for fraud

    The alleged fraud took place before the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley inaugurated Centralized GP Fund Module of PFMS. On March 1, Jaitley inaugurated the Centralized GP Fund Module of PFMS for all the Central Government Employees and ePPO module of PFMS for complete end-to-end electronic processing of Pension cases.

    The centralized GPF module meets a long-standing demand of the Central Government Employees for a mapping of GPF Accounts with the unique Employee ID thereby facilitating online application for GPF advances and withdrawals with online access to the employee's current GPF balances. The module will streamline GPF accounting and transfer of balances.

    More details awaited.

    Read more about:

    ministry of external affairs cbi provident fund

    Story first published: Friday, July 13, 2018, 14:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 13, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue