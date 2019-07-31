CBI registers case against suspended BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, 9 others

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Patna, July 31: Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday registered a case against suspended BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar including 10 others accused in Unnao rape survivor's accident case.

CBI has also registered a case against 20 unknown persons under criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder & criminal intimidation.

In the Sunday accident, a car carrying the 19-year-old woman, who has accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of rape, her family and lawyer was hit by a speeding truck in Rae Bareli. While her two family members were killed in the accident, she and her lawyer were critically injured.

Unnao rape accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar suspended from BJP

Meanwhile, Congress has asked the Supreme Court to take suo moto cognizance of the matter and intervene. The Opposition party accused the Uttar Pradesh government of inaction in the case.

The demand came on a day when the Uttar Pradesh government said it is ready to order a CBI probe into the road accident in Rae Bareli. The mother of the rape survivor has alleged that the accident is a conspiracy to wipe out her family.