CBI raids Sports Authority of India office in New Delhi, 4 arrested

India

Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Jan 17: Central Bureau of Investigation conducts a raid at the official premises of Sports Authority of India (SAI) in New Delhi.

News agency ANI quoting sources reported that two months ago bribes were being accepted by some people in the organisation. CBI was asked to investigate the matter.

Currently, CBI is questioning some officials in this regard.

Neelam Kapoor, DG, Sports Authority of India, said, "There is zero tolerance for corruption in SAI. We will support any action against corruption."

The agency has arrested four SAI officials including Director SAI and two private persons during an ongoing raid, in connection with alleged corruption in the transport department in the Authority.