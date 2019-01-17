  • search
    CBI raids Sports Authority of India office in New Delhi, 4 arrested

    New Delhi, Jan 17: Central Bureau of Investigation conducted a raid at the official premises of Sports Authority of India (SAI) and arrested four officials in New Delhi.

    CBI raids Sports Authority of India office in New Delhi

    News agency ANI quoting sources reported that two months ago bribes were being accepted by some people in the organisation. CBI was asked to investigate the matter.

    Neelam Kapoor, DG, Sports Authority of India, said, "There is zero tolerance for corruption in SAI. We will support any action against corruption."

    The agency has arrested four SAI  officials including Director SAI and two private persons during an ongoing raid, in connection with alleged corruption in the transport department in the Authority.

    Responding to raids, Minister of State Youth Affairs and Sports,R Rathore, tweeted, "We're committed to a corruption-free India. That's why when we found out corrupt practices by a few officers in Dept of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, we gave their info to relevant agencies,who arrested them today."

