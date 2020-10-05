YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CBI raids Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar's residence

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Oct 05: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday conducted raids at Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar's house in Bengaluru in connection with a corruption case. His brother DK Suresh's house is also being searched.

    DK Shivakumar

    Taking to Twitter, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah blamed the State BJP and condemed the act.

    "@BJP4India has always tried to indulge in vindictive politics & mislead public attention. The latest CBI raid on @KPCCPresident @DKShivakumar's house is another attempt to derail our preparation for bypolls," Siddaramaiah said on Twitter.

    Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Congress set to finalise list of candidates today

    Slamming the CBI raids, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, " The insidious game of intimidation & machinations of Modi-Yeddyurappa duo being executed by a puppet CBI by raiding @DKShivakumar won't deter us. CBI should be unearthing the layers of corruption in Yeddyurappa Govt."

    "But, 'Raid Raj' is their only 'Machiavellian Move'! Let Modi & Yeddyurappa Govts & BJP's frontal organizations i.e CBI-ED-Income Tax know that Congress workers & leaders will not be cowed down nor bow down before such devious attempts. Our resolve to fight for people & expose BJP's maladministration only becomes stronger," added Surjewala.

    More KARNATAKA News

    Read more about:

    karnataka dk shivakumar congress

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X