CBI raids Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar's residence

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bengaluru, Oct 05: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday conducted raids at Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar's house in Bengaluru in connection with a corruption case. His brother DK Suresh's house is also being searched.

Taking to Twitter, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah blamed the State BJP and condemed the act.

"@BJP4India has always tried to indulge in vindictive politics & mislead public attention. The latest CBI raid on @KPCCPresident @DKShivakumar's house is another attempt to derail our preparation for bypolls," Siddaramaiah said on Twitter.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Congress set to finalise list of candidates today

Slamming the CBI raids, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, " The insidious game of intimidation & machinations of Modi-Yeddyurappa duo being executed by a puppet CBI by raiding @DKShivakumar won't deter us. CBI should be unearthing the layers of corruption in Yeddyurappa Govt."

"But, 'Raid Raj' is their only 'Machiavellian Move'! Let Modi & Yeddyurappa Govts & BJP's frontal organizations i.e CBI-ED-Income Tax know that Congress workers & leaders will not be cowed down nor bow down before such devious attempts. Our resolve to fight for people & expose BJP's maladministration only becomes stronger," added Surjewala.