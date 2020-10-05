CBI raids Congress’ DK Shivakumar in alleged corruption case, recovers Rs 50 lakh in cash

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Oct 05: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday recovered a total of Rs 50 lakh in cash during raids at Congress leader DK Shivakumar in alleged a corruption case.

The CBI is carrying out searches at 14 locations in Karnataka and Maharashtra including residences as well as business establishments, connected with Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar in alleged a corruption case.

"CBI has registered a case against based on allegations of acquisition of disproportionate assets. Searches are being conducted today at 14 locations including nine in Karnataka, four in Delhi, and one in Mumbai," the probe agency said reportedly said in a statement.

CBI raids Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar's residence

The agency has registered a fresh case against the Congress leader based on a source information, officials said.

Congress leaders have criticised the CBI raids. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the BJP government of indulging in "vindictive politics."

Last year, Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate over money-laundering allegations. By-polls are scheduled to be held in Karnataka on November 3.