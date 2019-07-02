  • search
    CBI raids 50 places across 18 cities in drive against banking fraud accused

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 02: The CBI on Tuesday launched a special drive in connection with banking scams across the country and registered 14 cases, officials said.

    The agency teams swooped down at 50 locations in 18 different cities in a coordinated action against the promoters and directors of the companies made accused in the cases in 12 states across the country, they said.

    CBI raids 50 places across 18 cities in drive against banking fraud accused
    Representational Image

    "In a countrywide action relating to bank fraud scams/cases, CBI is conducting a special drive today and has begun searches at more than 50 places in 18 different cities in around 12 states/union territories," a senior official said.

    CBI follows searches at 22 locations in WB in chit fund scam case

    "A total of 14 cases have been registered against the accused including various companies/ firms, their promoters/directors and bank officials," the official added.

    The search operation is still on, they said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 12:34 [IST]
