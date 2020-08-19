CBI takes over Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: Who said what

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 19: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the CBI will investigate actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and asked the Mumbai police to hand over all evidence collected so far to the investigating agency.

The court also said the FIR registered in Bihar based on the complaint filed by Sushant Singh's father was correct and Bihar was competent to ask the CBI to investigate the case.

Here's who said what:

"Justice is the truth in action," actor Ankita Lokhande tweets post verdict.

This is a victory for Sushant Singh Rajput's family. SC ruled on all points in our favour. The Court also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct: Vikas Singh, Lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father

I am very happy. The Supreme Court's order has strengthened the trust people have in the Court and has assured the nation that justice will be delivered in the #SushantSinghRajput's death case: Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey

"...So happy... first step towards victory and unbiased investigation," tweets Shweta Singh Kirti, Sushant's sister.