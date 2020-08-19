CBI takes over Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: Who said what

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 19: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the CBI will investigate actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and asked the Mumbai police to hand over all evidence collected so far to the investigating agency.

The court also said the FIR registered in Bihar based on the complaint filed by Sushant Singh's father was correct and Bihar was competent to ask the CBI to investigate the case.

Here's who said what:

Sushant Singh Rajput was a talented actor & died well before his full potential could be realised. Many are keenly awaiting outcome of probe so speculations can be put to rest. Therefore a fair, competent, impartial investigation is need of the hour: Supreme Court in its order

"Justice is the truth in action," actor Ankita Lokhande tweets post verdict.

This is a victory for Sushant Singh Rajput's family. SC ruled on all points in our favour. The Court also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct: Vikas Singh, Lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father

I am very happy. The Supreme Court's order has strengthened the trust people have in the Court and has assured the nation that justice will be delivered in the #SushantSinghRajput's death case: Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey

"...So happy... first step towards victory and unbiased investigation," tweets Shweta Singh Kirti, Sushant's sister.

"Satyamev Jayate," NCP chief Sharad Pawars grandnephew Parth Pawar

Once we get the order copy, we will examine it and decide further course of action. We have spoken to our advocates in the Supreme Court to send us the order copy: Mumbai Police Commissioner, Parambir Singh

It is a very important day for Sushant Singh Rajput's family and his fans all over the world. Supreme Court accepted all our points, it also held that what Maharashtra Police was doing was in a limited scope: Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father

SC after examining the facts and circumstances of the case and the report of the Mumbai Police has observed that it will be the desired justice as Rhea herself called for a CBI investigation: Satish Maneshinde, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer

Rhea will appear and face the investigation by the CBI as she has done earlier with the Mumbai Police and the Enforcement Directorate. She maintains that the truth will remain the same whichever agency investigates the case: Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde

Maharashtra government should introspect on the way Sushant Singh Rajput's death case was handled in the State: Devendra Fadnavis

I think SC verdict is natural. There were too many things that were odd about these two Bollywood deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and his former business manager. This whole issue had struck a chord with millions of people. He had symbolised aspirational India: Jay Panda, BJP

The Supreme Court verdict has come, once we get a copy of the order we will comment on it: Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh

It's (SC order for transferring case to CBI) a matter of satisfaction for people of Bihar who want fair investigation in #SushantSinghRajput's death case. It was unfortunate that Mumbai police was not carrying out proper investigation in case: Union minister and Arrah MP RK Singh

I welcome the Supreme Court verdict recommending CBI probe in the case. This is victory for justice. On 30th June, we had demanded a CBI probe. But, the Bihar Government took 42 days to wake up: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Supreme Court has given its verdict, it is not right to make political comments. Our state's justice system has always been one of the best in the country, no one is above law here & to provide justice to all has been the norm: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena

Those in the government who know the law, the Mumbai Police Commissioner or our Advocate General can talk about it, it is not fit for me to comment on the verdict of Supreme Court: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena