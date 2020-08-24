CBI probe day 4: Rhea Chakraborty likely to be interrogated today

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Mumbai, Aug 24: After flatmate Siddharth Pithani and the domestic staff, CBI might interrogate Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty today who have been accused in the actor's death.

A team of CBI has reached the Waterstone resort today as well. They had visited the resort yesterday but did not get permission to investigate.

The resort is the place where Sushant Singh Rajput had spent two months for his spiritual healing after his return from Europe tour. CBI is trying to determine how Sushant was behaving when he was staying there.

The actress claimed that she left Sushant's house on June 8th after they had a big fight. She had also claimed that since the actor's sister was supposed to visit him, Sushant himself asked her to leave.

Congress gave him everything and he left, Digvijaya Singh on Jyotiraditya Scindia

CBI lilely to grill Neeraj Singh and Dipesh Sawant as it found some 'inconsistencies' in their statements after three times interrogation.

The CBI team took the late actor's personal staff back to his flat in Bandra for further questioning and to recreate the crime scene again on Sunday.

Also, Rajput's accountant Rajat Mewati was interrogated by the CBI on Sunday and will be questioned on Monday as well regarding the late actor's activities on June 13 and 14.

Rajat Mewati has already been grilled by the ED team in the money laundering case filed by the late actor's father K K Singh. Earlier, a statement was released by Rajat in which he alleged 'black magic' done by Rhea Chakraborty.

The CBI team is investigating the cause of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput after Supreme Court's verdict of transferring the case of alleged suicide to CBI. Rajput was allegedly found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14.