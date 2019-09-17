CBI plans to constitute special team to trace Rajeev Kumar

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Sep 17: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is constituting a special team to trace the location and whereabouts of former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, to join the investigation in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam case at the earliest.

On Tuesday, after a special court refused to hear Kumar's anticipatory bail plea, he moved Barasat District Sessions Court seeking for bail.

The West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Virendra Kumar has responded to the CBI's letter seeking direction to Kumar to join the Saradha probe.

Central Bureau of Investigation is constituting a special team to trace the location and whereabouts of former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, to join the investigation at the earliest. pic.twitter.com/sH3xenW2r4 — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

Reportedly, the DGP has told the CBI that an official communication has been sent to the official residence of Kumar and his response is still awaited. The DGP also added that Kumar has gone on leave from September 9 to September 25.

Rajeev Kumar moves district sessions court, after special court refuses bail plea

Kumar, the untraceable former Kolkata Police Commissioner, through his counsel has sent a communication to DGP saying that he is pursuing legal remedies after the Calcutta High Court order and as he is out on leave, he can't appear before CBI for next few days.