CBI not a divine organisation, says Justice Chelameswar

By
    Mumbai, Nov 3: He is one of the former Supreme Court judges who revolted against former chief justice of India Dipak Mishra over his style of functioning. Sixty-five-year-old Justice Jasti Chelameswar was present at an event called 'Dissent in Democracy' at the Father Angels School campus in Mumbai on Friday, November 2, where he spoke with Sanjay Jha, the president of All India Professionals Congress over a number of issues.

    CBI not a divine organisation, says Justice Chelameswar
    Justice Jasti Chelameswar

    Speaking on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the premier investigative agency which is witnessing a serious internal squabble between two of its top officials, Chelameswar said the CBI is neither a constitutional nor statutory body and though everyone wants to investigate a matter, it is "not a divine organisation".

    'CBI not a divine organisation'

    He spoke on the CBI and the political tool it has become. He said, "The body is neither constitutional nor statutory. Everyone wants the CBI to investigate a matter, but it is not a divine organisation. "There is no proper legal framework in it and all political parties are responsible for it as they have all used it as an instrument when in opposition," he said.

    'Possible that Centre brings law for construction of Ram Temple'

    Chelameswar also said that there is possibility that the Centre brings in a law for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He said there have been instances earlier where the court's decisions were scuttled by law and it is possible that the central government comes up with a law on the controversial temple despite the apex court giving the case a hearing. He also said the country should have opened to such things much earlier and since it was not stopped then, the law is a possibility now.

    'A good judge rather than a bad chief justice'

    When asked on him not becoming the chief justice, the veteran judge said he would be rather be remembered as a good judge than a bad chief justice.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 4, 2018, 9:51 [IST]
