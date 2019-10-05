  • search
    CBI moves to SC after Calcutta HC grants bail to Rajeev Kumar

    Kolkata, Oct 05: This Durga puja seems to bring more pain for the former Kolkata police commissioner and present Kolkata Crime Investigation Department (CID) additional director general Rajeev Kumar, as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday moved to the Supreme Court challenging the order of the Calcutta High Court division bench that granted Kumar's anticipatory bail.

    Reportedly, the CBI's legal team on Thursday reached New Delhi and filed the petition in the apex court.

    Though the matter of this pending scrutiny could be taken up for hearing after the Dussehra holiday. SC will go on holiday and will resume work after October 14.

    On Thursday, Kumar had secured anticipatory bail from the Alipore ACJM court after being granted the same by the HC division bench. On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court granted him anticipatory bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

    Earlier, the bench comprising justices S Munshi and S Dasgupta said that if Kumar is arrested in connection with the case, he will have to be released on bail by an appropriate court on two sureties of Rs 50,000 each.

    Rajeev Kumar arrives at Alipore Court today after Calcutta HC grants his bail plea

    IPS officer Kumar is wanted in connection with the probe into Saradha chit fund scam. He is alleged to have suppressed evidence crucial for the investigation into the multi-crore ponzi scam.

    Read more about:

    rajeev kumar supreme court cbi saradha chit fund scam

    Story first published: Saturday, October 5, 2019, 15:52 [IST]
