CBI moves SC challenging Talwars' acquittal in Aarushi Talwar murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday has moved the Supreme Court challenging the acquittal of Nupur and Rajesh Talwar for the murder of their daughter, Aarushi Talwar and domestic help Hemraj.

The Talwars had been convicted by the CBI court which tried the case, in November 2013. The next day, the CBI court sentenced them to life imprisonment.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had accused Rajesh Talwar of killing his daughter in a fit of rage, and arrested him on May 23, 2008, six days after Aarushi's body was found.

On May 31, 2008, the case was transferred to the CBI. The agency initially absolved the parents but later held them responsible for the two murders.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.