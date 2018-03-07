CBI to seek court nod to conduct narco test on Karti Chidambaram

The Central Bureau of Investigation has moved the special court seeking permission to conduct a narco analysis test on Karti Chidambaram an accused in the INX Media case.

Further the CBI also sought a production warrant for Indrani Mujerjea, promoter of INX Media and Karti's chartered accountant, Bhaskararaman. The court has asked the CBI to come back with the relevant applications and argue the matter on February 9.

The decision to seek a narco analysis test was taken after Karti was extremely evasive during questioning. The CBI has told the court on two occasions in the past that he is being evasive and does not cooperate. Hence a narco analysis test would need to be conducted, the CBI felt.

As per the procedure, an investigating agency can seek a narco analysis test only with the permission of the court. The accused person too would need to give his consent for the test, the rules also state.

