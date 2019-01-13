CBI mess to get messier: Two more officers likely to approach SC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 13: There appears to be no end to the CBI mess. Two officers of the agency have planned on approaching the Supreme Court after their transfers were approved by interim Director, Nageshwar Rao.

The two officers have approached an advocate and have discussed moving the Supreme Court. They are also likely to allege contempt in the court after Rao declared all directions under Alok Verma as non est.

The new order released on Friday said, "all actions in pursuance thereof by all concerned are also hereby declared as null and void. In other words, status-quo ante as on January 8, 2019, stands restored".

In addition to this Advocate, Prashant Bhushan has indicated the possibility of approaching the Supreme Court challenging the legality of appointing Rao as the interim chief. He is likely to allege that the appointment of the interim chief was not done by the high powered committee chaired by the Prime Minister.