  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    CBI mess to get messier: Two more officers likely to approach SC

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 13: There appears to be no end to the CBI mess. Two officers of the agency have planned on approaching the Supreme Court after their transfers were approved by interim Director, Nageshwar Rao.

    CBI mess to get messier: Two more officers likely to approach SC

    The two officers have approached an advocate and have discussed moving the Supreme Court. They are also likely to allege contempt in the court after Rao declared all directions under Alok Verma as non est.

    Also Read | Removal of Verma before end of tenure a message for future CBI chiefs to behave: Ragothaman

    The new order released on Friday said, "all actions in pursuance thereof by all concerned are also hereby declared as null and void. In other words, status-quo ante as on January 8, 2019, stands restored".

    In addition to this Advocate, Prashant Bhushan has indicated the possibility of approaching the Supreme Court challenging the legality of appointing Rao as the interim chief. He is likely to allege that the appointment of the interim chief was not done by the high powered committee chaired by the Prime Minister.

    Read more about:

    cbi mess cbi supreme court alok verma prashant bhushan cbi vs cbi

    Story first published: Sunday, January 13, 2019, 8:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue