CBI issues lookout notice against Chanda Kochhar in ICICI-Videocon case

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Feb 22: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued lookout notice against Former CEO of ICICI bank Chanda Kochhar ICICI-Videocon case on Friday.

The CBI has booked former CEO and MD of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar for criminal conspiracy in an alleged loan fraud case.

Along with the duo, V N Dhoot, MD of Videocon Group, M/s. Nupower Renewables Ltd. (NRL), M/s. Supreme Energy Pvt. Ltd. (SEPL), M/s. Videocon International Electronics Ltd. (VIEL), M/s. Videocon Industries Ltd. (VIL), and others.

Also read: Pulwama attack: SC notices to states on plea seeking protection for Kashmiris

Cases were filed under Section 120-B read with 420 and some other sections of the IPC as raids were conducted by the investigative agency in four places in Mumbai and Aurangabad.

It was alleged that the accused sanctioned certain loans to private companies in a criminal conspiracy with other accused to cheat ICICI Bank.

(With agency inputs)