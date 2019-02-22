  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CBI issues lookout notice against Chanda Kochhar in ICICI-Videocon case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 22: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued lookout notice against Former CEO of ICICI bank Chanda Kochhar ICICI-Videocon case on Friday.

    File photo of Former CEO of ICICI bank Chanda Kochhar
    File photo of Former CEO of ICICI bank Chanda Kochhar

    The CBI has booked former CEO and MD of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar for criminal conspiracy in an alleged loan fraud case.

    Along with the duo, V N Dhoot, MD of Videocon Group, M/s. Nupower Renewables Ltd. (NRL), M/s. Supreme Energy Pvt. Ltd. (SEPL), M/s. Videocon International Electronics Ltd. (VIEL), M/s. Videocon Industries Ltd. (VIL), and others.

    Also read: Pulwama attack: SC notices to states on plea seeking protection for Kashmiris

    Cases were filed under Section 120-B read with 420 and some other sections of the IPC as raids were conducted by the investigative agency in four places in Mumbai and Aurangabad.

    It was alleged that the accused sanctioned certain loans to private companies in a criminal conspiracy with other accused to cheat ICICI Bank.

    (With agency inputs)

    Read more about:

    chanda kochhar cbi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue