CBI issues look out circular against TMC leader in cross border cow smuggling case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 31: The Central Bureau of Investigation has issued a look out circular against TMC leader, Vinay Mishra in connection with a cow smuggling case.

Earlier, the CBI carried out searches in West Bengal, including the premises of Mishra in connection with the cattle smuggling case.

The raids were conducted in connection with the alleged cross-border cattle smuggling and illegal coal mining cases in West Bengal. The CBI issued the look out notice as Mishra was absconding.

The CBI had on Monday had carried out searches at at least two premises in Kolkata in connection with the ongoing probe. On Sunday the CBI had questioned an ASI and a constable, who are posted at Malda. This agency is ascertaining the links of Mohammad Enamul Haque in the cattle smuggling case.

Haque has been named as one of the key accused in the FIR that was filed by the CBI on September 21. A BSF commandant Satish Kumar currently posted in Raipur has also been named in the FIR.

The FIR also mentions the names of Aranul S K, Mohammad Golam Mustafa.

The CBI said that the cattle were smuggled from India to Bangladesh after pay illegal gratification to BSF personnel manning the International Border.

The smugglers named in the case paid money to accused officials. Customs officials also used to take a bribe of 10 per cent of the auction price from successful bidders named in the case. Bhuvan Bhaskar, son of the BSF officer, was employed in Haque Industries Pvt Ltd, a company promoted by Haque.

Vaccine preparedness in last stages, says PM Modi at AIIMS event | Oneindia News

Bhuvan was paid Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 as salary per month between May 2017 and December 2017, which reflects his links with the cattle smuggling racket, the FIR filed by the CBI said.

The CBI is also likely to question some IPS officers in connection with the case.