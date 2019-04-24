CBI, IB chief summoned by SC, to discuss charge that CJI was framed in harassment case

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi Apr 24: The Supreme Court has begun hearing a plea filed by an advocate who claimed that the Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi is being framed in the sexual harassment case.

The Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, took up the affidavit filed by advocate Utsav Bains. The advocate while adducing more material before the Bench said that he has CCTV footage to suggest how he was approached with a bribe to allegedly frame the CJI.

The Bench directed Attorney General K K Venugopal to call a responsible officer of the CBI to the judges chamber to study the matter.

Justice Arun Mishra observed that the CJI wants to clean the system. This action has been taken by any CJI for the first time. There are serious issues about the independence of the judiciary that can be remotely controlled. If this is true then we must look into the allegations as it is very disturbing.

Meanwhile the Bench would meet with the CBI director, Intelligence Bureau Chief and Delhi Police Commissioner. The Bench would resume hearing at 3 pm after the meeting.

The Supreme Court had issued notice to Bains after he claimed that Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal could have played a role in allegedly framing Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi in the case.

He had stated on oath that according to his reliable sources, a Delhi based fixer, Romesh Sharma had hatched a plan to target the CJI and force him to resign.

He said that Goyal through Sharma had sought to bribe the CJI for a favourable order on waiving off the loan for the airline. He further added that Dawood Ibrahim had invested in Jet Airways and hence the failed attempt to bribe the CJI was viewed seriously.

Bains has sought a judicial inquiry into the matter through independent investigators.