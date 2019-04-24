CJI framed claims plea: SC says will enquire, enquire and enquire

India

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi Apr 24: The Supreme Court has clarified that the pending judicial matter won't have any effect on the in-house inquiry of sexual harassment charges against the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

While adjourning the matter to tomorrow at 10.30 am, the court said that advocate Utsav Bains will have to corroborate his contentions that the three sacked employees of the Supreme Court came together to frame the CJI with the help of some powerful lobbyists.

The Supreme Court today began hearing a plea filed by an advocate who claimed that the Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi is being framed in the sexual harassment case.

The Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, took up the affidavit filed by advocate Utsav Bains. The advocate while adducing more material before the Bench said that he has CCTV footage to suggest how he was approached with a bribe to allegedly frame the CJI.

Justice Arun Mishra observed that the CJI wants to clean the system. This action has been taken by any CJI for the first time. There are serious issues about the independence of the judiciary that can be remotely controlled. If this is true then we must look into the allegations as it is very disturbing.

Meanwhile the Bench met with the CBI director, Intelligence Bureau Chief and Delhi Police Commissioner.

Justice Mishra said that there is a fixing game going on involving the disgruntled employees who have ganged up. Unlike other CJIs, this CJI took action against them. We will enquire, enquire and enquire until we get to the root of the matter. The fixing part alone is the grave concern.

Such things have no part in the system. Bains has named a fixer. We want to know who the other fixers are. No one, no one can denigrate the judiciary. Otherwise we will not survive, you all will not survive, he also added.

The Supreme Court had issued notice to Bains after he claimed that Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal could have played a role in allegedly framing Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi in the case.

He had stated on oath that according to his reliable sources, a Delhi based fixer, Romesh Sharma had hatched a plan to target the CJI and force him to resign.

He said that Goyal through Sharma had sought to bribe the CJI for a favourable order on waiving off the loan for the airline. He further added that Dawood Ibrahim had invested in Jet Airways and hence the failed attempt to bribe the CJI was viewed seriously.

Bains had sought a judicial inquiry into the matter through independent investigators.