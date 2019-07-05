  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CBI gets a marginal increase in Union Budget

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 05: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing several sensitive, high-profile corruption and banking scam cases, got Rs 781.01 crore in Union Budget for 2019-20, a marginal increase of Rs 2.08 crore from last year.

    CBI gets a marginal increase in Union Budget

    The agency has on its hands several extradition cases where legal battles are being fought in courts abroad, corruption cases such as AgustaWestland chopper scam, ponzi scam, illegal mining scam, and fake encounter cases in Manipur which need large-scale deployment of workforce and resources.

    Union Budget 2019: Full text of Nirmala Sitharaman's maiden speech

    According to the Budget document, the CBI received an increase from Rs 778.93 crore allocated last year to Rs 781.01 crore.

    The CBI was initially allocated Rs 698.38 crore in the 2018-19 budget, but it was revised to Rs 778.93 crore later.

    "The provision is for the establishment-related expenditure of the CBI which is entrusted with investigation and prosecution in corruption cases against public servants, private persons, firms and other cases of serious crimes," the Budget document said.

    This also includes provision for various projects such as CBI e-Governance, modernisation of training centres, the establishment of technical and forensic support units, comprehensive modernisation and purchase of land/construction of office/ residence buildings for the agency, it said.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday presented Union Budget for 2019-20 in Parliament.

    More CBI News

    Read more about:

    cbi budget 2019 nirmala sitharaman

    Story first published: Friday, July 5, 2019, 16:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue