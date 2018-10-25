  • search

CBI fued: Congress to hold protests against govt to demand the reinstatement of Director Alok Verma

By PTI
    New Delhi, Oct 25: The Congress will hold protests on Friday outside all CBI offices across the country, demanding an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reinstatement of CBI director Alok Verma who was sent on leave, sources said.

    File photo of Alok Verma
    Top Congress leaders will be part of the protest outside the Central Bureau of Investigation headquarters in the national capital, while state leaders, including state party chiefs, will take part in similar protests.

    Top Congress sources said the party will ask the prime minister to apologise to the nation for "illegal and unconstitutional" sending on leave of the CBI director. The party will also seek reinstatement of Verma.

    A late-night order on Tuesday from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana, who were at loggerheads, on leave.

    Besides sending Verma and Asthana on leave, the government also transferred several CBI officials and appointed M Nageswar Rao as the interim chief of the agency.

    PTI

    Story first published: Thursday, October 25, 2018, 11:07 [IST]
