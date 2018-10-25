  • search

CBI files FIR against 8 HAL employees in corruption case

    New Delhi, Oct 25: The CBI has filed FIR against 8 HAL employees and they have been charged with bribery, crime conspiracy, cheating and forgery. 

    The CBI alleged that they routed company funds amounting to Rs. 5 crore to certain contractors through fraudulent means between January and August.

    NDTV reported those named in the case are Bhaben Maitra, Abinash Kumar Sarkar, Subhashree Das, Jayaram Garada, Bipra Charana Maharana, Jisudan Khosla, Urdhab Khola and Sadananda Nayak and some "unknown officials". The complainant in the FIR is one Uday Kumar Raut, manager (vigilance) of HAL's Engines Division in Koraput, Odisha.

    The FIR comes after the new CBI director Nageswhar Rao took charge and transferred 13 top officials of the agency to different parts of India. All these officers were probing charges against Rakesh Asthana, who is embroiled in six cases of corruption.

