CBI files chargesheet against P Chidambaram's wife in Saradha scam

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Kolkata, Jan 11: The CBI has filed chargesheet against P Chidambaram's wife Nalini Chidambaram in a court in Kolkata in connection with Saradha scam.

Charges against Nalini Chidambaram are entering a criminal conspiracy with Sudipto Sen, proprietor of Saradha group of companies and other accused of the offence of cheating and misappropriation of funds of Saradha group of companies.

The CBI had set up a special investigation team in 2014 to probe into the Saradha ponzi scam following an order from the Supreme Court.

Also read: Asthana's plea to quash bribery case rejected: CBI to complete probe in 10 weeks

An umbrella company with 200 private players, Saradha Group in West Bengal was alleged of cheating more than a million investors by running Ponzi schemes. The scam, which came to light in April 2013, was worth over Rs 10,000 crore.

Following the unearthing of the scam, the state government set up a Rs 500 crore relief fund for small investors who had put money in the scheme, to prevent them from going bankrupt.