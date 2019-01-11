  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    CBI files chargesheet against P Chidambaram's wife in Saradha scam

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Jan 11: The CBI has filed chargesheet against P Chidambaram's wife Nalini Chidambaram in a court in Kolkata in connection with Saradha scam.

    P Chidambarams wife Nalini Chidambaram. File photo
    P Chidambaram's wife Nalini Chidambaram. File photo

    Charges against Nalini Chidambaram are entering a criminal conspiracy with Sudipto Sen, proprietor of Saradha group of companies and other accused of the offence of cheating and misappropriation of funds of Saradha group of companies.

    The CBI had set up a special investigation team in 2014 to probe into the Saradha ponzi scam following an order from the Supreme Court.

    Also read: Asthana's plea to quash bribery case rejected: CBI to complete probe in 10 weeks

    An umbrella company with 200 private players, Saradha Group in West Bengal was alleged of cheating more than a million investors by running Ponzi schemes. The scam, which came to light in April 2013, was worth over Rs 10,000 crore.

    Following the unearthing of the scam, the state government set up a Rs 500 crore relief fund for small investors who had put money in the scheme, to prevent them from going bankrupt.

    Read more about:

    p chidambaram saradha scam cbi vs cbi cbi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue