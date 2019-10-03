  • search
    CBI files charge sheet in Delhi court in Unnao gang rape case

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Oct 3: The CBI Thursday filed a charge sheet in a case of alleged gang rape of the Unnao rape survivor on June 11, 2017, when she was a minor.

    This is a case separate from the one of her alleged rape by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on June 4, 2017 at his residence. The charge sheet in the gang rape was filed before District Judge Dharmesh Sharma.

    The court listed the case for October 10 after the investigative agency sought time to file additional documents and list of witnesses to be examined in support of the prosecution version. The CBI has named three persons as accused in the charge sheet -- Naresh Tiwari, Brijesh Yadav Singh and Shubham Singh.

    All three are out on bail. According to the charge sheet, the three had allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped the woman a week after the June 4 incident. Shubham Singh is the son of Shashi Singh, who had allegedly lured the woman to the MLA's residence on June 4 and is a co-accused in that matter.

