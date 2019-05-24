  • search
    CBI files charge sheet against five persons in Tamil Nadu's Pollachi sexual abuse case

    Chennai, May 24: The CBI on Friday has filed a charge sheet against five suspects in a case of alleged sexual assault of a woman in Tamil Nadu's Pollacchi, officials said on Friday, 24 May.

    Investigation revealed that the accused had targeted several other women and had sexually harassed them.

    CBI spokesperson Nitin Wakankar said the charge sheet has been filed against Sabarirajan alias Riswanth, K Thirunavukkarasau, M Sathish, T Vasanth Kumar and T Vasanth Kumar in a special court in Coimbatore, less than a month of taking over the FIR for investigation.

    All the five accused are in judicial custody in Coimbatore jail, he said.

    A gang of four men had on 12 February allegedly tried to strip the woman inside a car near Pollachi, over 500 km from Chennai, and had shot a video of the act and blackmailed her using the visuals.

    The victim, who managed to free herself, lodged a complaint with police on 24 February.

    Story first published: Friday, May 24, 2019, 18:23 [IST]
