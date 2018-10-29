  • search

CBI DSP Devendra Kumar moves bail application

    New Delhi, Oct 29: CBI DSP Devendra Kumar who was arrested by CBI last week in connection with Moin Qureshi bribery case has moved bail application before a special court. His CBI custody gets over tomorrow (Oct 30).

    Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar. PTI file photo

    Special CBI Judge Santosh Snehi Mann fixed the matter for hearing on Tuesday, when Kumar will be produced before the court on the expiry of his seven-day CBI custody granted by the court earlier.

    last week, the investigating agency had sought his custody for 10 days and told Special CBI Judge Santosh Snehi Mann that incriminating documents and evidence found after raiding his office and residence.

    It claimed that Devendra Kumar was part of extortion racket being run in the garb of investigation. Kumar's counsel opposed the submission and moved a bail plea before the court. The hearing in the case in underway. CBI has sought the court's nod to add some more sections in the present FIR against accused including Kumar.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Monday, October 29, 2018, 17:42 [IST]
