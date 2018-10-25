  • search

'CBI Director was about to investigate Rafale deal, that’s why PM removed him': Rahul Gandhi

    New Delhi, Oct 25: CBI director Alok Verma was sidelined to scuttle the Rafale Deal investigations, Congress President Rahul Gandhi alleged on Thursday while addressing the media.

    Rahul said,''Appointment and removal CBI director is done by a committee of 3 people PM, CJI and Leader of Opposition. But at 2 am in the night, the CBI director was removed. This is an Insult to the constitution, insult to CJI, insult to people of India and is illegal and criminal.''

    ''PM's reaction was in a panic. He is scared that he indulged in corruption and he could get caught,'' Congress President Rahul Gandhi said.

    He also said,''CBI Director was not only removed, his room was sealed.The incriminating documents that were with him were taken away and that is why the work was done at 2 AM. Not only the Director is being removed, efforts are also made to suppress evidence.''

    ''The charge of CBI has been given to a man who has cases registered against him. Why? Because the PM can control him and that no inquiry can be conducted into Rafale,'' he also said.

