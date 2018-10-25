'CBI director was about to investigate Rafale deal, that’s why PM removed him': Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Oct 25: Continuing his attack on the government over the CBI matter, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that the CBI director Alok Verma was sidelined to scuttle the Rafale Deal investigations.

Rahul said,''Appointment and removal CBI director is done by a committee of 3 people PM, CJI and Leader of Opposition. But at 2 am in the night, the CBI director was removed. This is an Insult to the constitution, insult to CJI, insult to people of India and is illegal and criminal.''

[CVC still waiting for CBI report on year-old secret note with allegations against Rakesh Asthana]

''PM's reaction was in a panic. He is scared that he indulged in corruption and he could get caught,'' Congress President Rahul Gandhi said.

He also said,''CBI Director was not only removed, his room was sealed.The incriminating documents that were with him were taken away and that is why the work was done at 2 AM. Not only the Director is being removed, efforts are also made to suppress evidence.''

''The charge of CBI has been given to a man who has cases registered against him. Why? Because the PM can control him and that no inquiry can be conducted into Rafale,'' he also said.

[Rahul manufacturing lies, people more mature than him: BJP]

He later took to Twitter and said that the Congress party will protest against the CBI chief's 'removal' by sitting outside the CBI headquarters. "Tomorrow, outside CBI offices nationwide, the Congress party will protest the PM's disgraceful attempt to prevent an investigation into the Rafale scam, by removing the CBI Chief... I will lead the protests outside CBI HQ in Delhi, at 11 am," Gandhi said on Twitter.