CBI Director Alok Vernma's key aide transferred to Port Blair

    New Delhi, Oct 24: After sending CBI Director Alok Verma on leave, his key aide Dy SP Ajay Bassi has been transferred to Port Blair, Andaman & Nicobar on Wednesday.

    According to reports, Dy SP Ajay Bassi was investing bribery case against CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana. Also, Additional SP CBI SS Gum has been transferred and posted as CBI, ACB Jabalpur.

    After taking charge the CBI Interim Director Nageshwar Rao has changed the entire team probing the bribery case against CBI special director Rakesh Asthana.

    The case was under the anti-corruption headquarters zone, which was under the powerful joint director AK Sharma. He too has been transferred internally.

