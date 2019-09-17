  • search
    CBI court remands D K Shivakumar to judicial custody till Oct 1

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 17: A Delhi court Tuesday sent Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case by the ED, to judicial custody.

    The Delhi court has sent Shivakumar to judicial custody till October 1. Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar directed the Enforcement Directorate to take Shivakumar to hospital first and see whether the doctor suggests admitting him there.

    Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, also representing Shivakumar and seeking bail for him, said he was a 7-time MLA and not a flight risk.

    It is a case based on documentary evidence and there was no ground to keep Shivakumar in custody as he has no criminal antecedent, said Rohatgi.

    He further said that this is a case of granting bail and the court can impose conditions; if not, then granting medical bail to Shivakumar should be considered.

    DK Shivakumar approaches Delhi HC seeking copy of his statements recorded by ED

    Opposing the bail plea, ED said that it had taken care of his medical conditions.

    It also alleged that laundering of money took place through bank accounts of the MLA and his family members.

    Shivakumar, arrested on September 3 by the ED in a money laundering case, was produced before the court Tuesday on the expiry of his custodial interrogation.

    Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 19:35 [IST]
