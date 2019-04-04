CBI court rejects bail plea of Peter Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Apr 04: A special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Thursday rejected a bail plea of INX Media co-founder Peter Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case.

Sheena Bora was allegedly strangled in a car on April 24, 2012, following which her body was burnt and dumped in a forest in Raigad, Maharashtra. Indrani Mukerjea was arrested after the case came to light in 2015, and has been in jail since.

Peter had recently been operated on, at a private hospital after suffering a heart attack.

Sheena Bora Murder case accused Peter Mukerjea hospitalised in Mumbai's JJ hospital

While arguing for the bail plea, Peter's lawyer, Shrikant Shivde, alleged that the authorities at Arthur Road Jail, where Peter is currently lodged, were negligent, as they took the accused to the hospital 10 days after he began complaining of chest pain.

Shivde further pointed out that when Mukerjea's situation worsened, the authorities called a doctor to the jail instead of rushing him to the hospital and that there was a 45-minute delay to take him to Sir JJ Hospital.

Shivde contended that to recuperate from the surgery, Peter needs to be in a peaceful atmosphere and hygienic conditions and that he cannot get such an atmosphere in the jail.

The prosecution, however, opposed the bail plea claiming that the contention of the defence lawyer is false. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) prosecutor Kavita Patil argued that the Arthur Road Jail is well-equipped with facilities and that the accused was provided with timely treatment. The prosecution also suggested that Mukerjea can be taken to Sir JJ Hospital for further treatment.

Peter is among the three accused, including Indrani Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna, charged for the murder of Sheena Bora.