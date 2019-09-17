  • search
Trending Narendra Modi JeM Farooq Abdullah
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CBI court refuses ex-Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar's anticipatory bail plea

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Sep 17: Former Kolkata police(KP) commissioner Rajeev Kumar moves to Barasat CBI court seeking anticipatory bail on Tuesday, but the court refuses to hear saying it has no jurisdiction.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    On Monday the former KP top cop failed to turn up at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office at the Salt Lake, CGO complex in Kolkata. He was summoned to face interrogation in connection with the Saradha scam.

    This is the second occasion since Saturday last that Kumar defied the CBI summons to present himself before its investigating team in the scam. The CBI officials had gone to the state secretariat Nabanna' on Saturday and handed over a letter for the Director-General of Police of West Bengal Veerendra, directing Kumar to appear before the CBI officials at 2 pm on Monday. Kumar is currently the Additional Director General of Police in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

    More WEST BENGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bengal

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 11:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 17, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue