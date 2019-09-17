CBI court refuses ex-Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar's anticipatory bail plea

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Sep 17: Former Kolkata police(KP) commissioner Rajeev Kumar moves to Barasat CBI court seeking anticipatory bail on Tuesday, but the court refuses to hear saying it has no jurisdiction.

On Monday the former KP top cop failed to turn up at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office at the Salt Lake, CGO complex in Kolkata. He was summoned to face interrogation in connection with the Saradha scam.

This is the second occasion since Saturday last that Kumar defied the CBI summons to present himself before its investigating team in the scam. The CBI officials had gone to the state secretariat Nabanna' on Saturday and handed over a letter for the Director-General of Police of West Bengal Veerendra, directing Kumar to appear before the CBI officials at 2 pm on Monday. Kumar is currently the Additional Director General of Police in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).