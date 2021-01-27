CBI court issues arrest warrant against TMC leader Vinay Mishra in cattle smuggling case

Leopards love cattle, goats more than forest prey: Here is why

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 27: A CBI court has issued an arrest warrant against TMC leader Vinay Mishra in a cattle smuggling case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had earlier issued a look out circular against the TMC leader. The CBI had also conducted raids in connection with the cross-border cattle smuggling and illegal coal mining cases in West Bengal.

The CBI had in December 2020 carried out searches at at least two premises in Kolkata in connection with the ongoing probe. On Sunday the CBI had questioned an ASI and a constable, who are posted at Malda. This agency is ascertaining the links of Mohammad Enamul Haque in the cattle smuggling case.

CBI issues look out circular against TMC leader in cross border cow smuggling case

Haque has been named as one of the key accused in the FIR that was filed by the CBI on September 21. A BSF commandant Satish Kumar currently posted in Raipur has also been named in the FIR.

The FIR also mentions the names of Aranul S K, Mohammad Golam Mustafa.

The CBI said that the cattle were smuggled from India to Bangladesh after pay illegal gratification to BSF personnel manning the International Border.

The smugglers named in the case paid money to accused officials. Customs officials also used to take a bribe of 10 per cent of the auction price from successful bidders named in the case. Bhuvan Bhaskar, son of the BSF officer, was employed in Haque Industries Pvt Ltd, a company promoted by Haque.

Bhuvan was paid Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 as salary per month between May 2017 and December 2017, which reflects his links with the cattle smuggling racket, the FIR filed by the CBI said.

The CBI is also likely to question some IPS officers in connection with the case.