CBI carrying searches at premises of former MP Ateeq Ahmad

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, July 17: The CBI is carrying out searches at the premises of former MP Ateeq Ahmad, who has been booked in a case of alleged assault and abduction of a businessman while in UP's Deoria prison, officials said on Wednesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has already registered a case against the former Samajwadi Party (SP) MP from Uttar Pradesh on charges of abduction and assault of real estate dealer Mohit Jaiswal in December 2018.

The case was registered last month following a direction of the Supreme Court, the officials said.