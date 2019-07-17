  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CBI carrying searches at premises of former MP Ateeq Ahmad

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 17: The CBI is carrying out searches at the premises of former MP Ateeq Ahmad, who has been booked in a case of alleged assault and abduction of a businessman while in UP's Deoria prison, officials said on Wednesday.

    CBI carrying searches at premises of former MP Ateeq Ahmad
    Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) outside the premises of former MP Ateeq Ahmad, where CBI is carrying out searches, in Prayagraj.PTI Photo

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has already registered a case against the former Samajwadi Party (SP) MP from Uttar Pradesh on charges of abduction and assault of real estate dealer Mohit Jaiswal in December 2018.

    CBI raids: Opposition MPs write to PM accusing govt of 'intimidation', 'coercion'

    The case was registered last month following a direction of the Supreme Court, the officials said.

    More CBI News

    Read more about:

    cbi supreme court

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue