    CBI conducts surprise checks at 150 locations; govt depts like railways, coal under scanner

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 30: The CBI on Friday carried out joint surprise checks at 150 places across the country against corruption.

    The checks were conducted in Delhi, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Guwahati, Srinagar, Shillong, Chandigarh, Shimla, Chennai, Madurai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Gandhinagar, Goa, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, Ghaziabad, Lucknow and Dehradun, they said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The special drive was conducted primarily at such points of corruption where common citizens or small businessmen feel the maximum pinch of corruption in the government machinery, the officials said.

    They said the drive will sensitise all stakeholders about possible avenues of corruption and difficulties common citizens face while seeking services from such departments.

